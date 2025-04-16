Hong Kong suspends postal service to US amid tariff war
What's the story
Hongkong Post has announced an immediate suspension of its United States-bound services for parcels containing goods.
The move is in response to a tariff row between the US and Hong Kong.
The postal service will not accept parcels containing goods anymore for delivery to the US by land and sea.
However, it clarified that parcels containing only documents would not be affected by the move.
Refund details
Refund process for undelivered parcels
Hongkong Post said it will reach out to senders of packages that haven't been shipped yet, starting April 22. It aims to make arrangements for returning their items and a refund.
Trump issued an executive order earlier this month increasing duties on items worth $800 or less sent from China, including Hong Kong.
Order
Trump raised rates to 120%
Trump's administration said it will end a customs exemption that previously allowed small-value parcels from Hong Kong to come to the US.
Those goods were to face tariffs of 30% on May 2.
But last week, Trump signed an order that raised the rates to 120%, which means that each "postal item" will cost $100 starting May 2 and $200 on June 1.
Dispute escalation
Hongkong Post criticizes US government's tariff actions
The postal service has slammed the US government for its decision, calling it "unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively."
In addition, from April 27, Hongkong Post will no longer accept items with goods for the US through airmail.
It cautioned that sending items to the US would attract exorbitant fees due to "the US's unreasonable and bullying acts."