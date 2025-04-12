Renowned Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia passes away at 95
What's the story
Indian classical dance luminary and Kadamb Center for Dance founder Kumudini Lakhia passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 95. She was staying with her daughter, noted dancer Maitreyi Hattangadi.
Lakhia was also conferred the Padma Vibhushan on Republic Day earlier this year for her lifetime dedication to the art form of Kathak.
Tributes
PM Modi and Gujarat CM pay tribute
PM Narendra Modi condoled the loss, saying Lakhia was "a true pioneer" who "nurtured generations of dancers."
Her contributions to Kathak and Indian classical dances would always be cherished, he added.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also paid tribute, calling her "the pride of Gujarat and India in the field of classical art."
Early life
Lakhia's journey in Kathak dance
Born in 1929, Lakhia started her career dancing with Ram Gopal and traveled around the world to popularize Indian classical dance forms.
She trained under masters of the Jaipur Gharana and Pandit Shambhu Maharaj, and soon, a solo dancer became a path-breaking choreographer.
In 1967, after over two decades of solo performances, she established the Kadamb Center for Dance in Ahmedabad.
Choreographic works
Lakhia's contributions to choreography
By 1973, Lakhia was dancing full-time as a choreographer, creating group compositions that deviated from the traditional solo Kathak format.
Her most famous choreographic pieces were Dhabkar (Pulse), Yugal (The Duet), and Atah Kim (Where Now?). The last was performed at Delhi's Kathak Mahotsav in 1980.
She also worked as a choreographer in Muzaffar Ali's award-winning film Umrao Jaan with Gopi Krishna.