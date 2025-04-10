'He's Canadian': Islamabad after Pakistani-Canadian Tahawwur Rana extradited to India
What's the story
Pakistan has distanced itself from Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the Pakistani-Canadian terrorist wanted in India for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs's spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Rana didn't renew his lapsed citizenship after he relocated to Canada.
"Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear," said Khan.
Extradition process
Rana's extradition from US to India imminent
Rana, who has links with Pakistan's Army, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was extradited from the US on Thursday to India.
The US Supreme Court recently rejected his last plea against extradition, bringing an end to his legal battle in America.
Once he reaches India, Rana will be arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and moved to Tihar Jail in Delhi.
He will be produced before a Delhi court in accordance with legal procedure.
Legal proceedings
Rana to face multiple charges upon arrival
Rana is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the prime conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.
Headley had recce in Mumbai before the attacks while working as an employee at Rana's immigration consultancy.
He was convicted in the US for conspiracy to provide material support for a terrorist plot in Denmark and for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based group responsible for the Mumbai attacks.
Diplomatic efforts
Rana's extradition marks significant step toward justice
Rana's extradition from the US is being viewed as a major breakthrough in India's quest for justice after the Mumbai attacks.
The development is being credited to PM Narendra Modi's diplomatic outreach.
However, the Congress has pointed out that the process to get Rana back was initiated under its rule in 2009.
"This extradition is the culmination of decade-and-a-half of painstaking diplomatic, legal, and intelligence efforts that were initiated, led, and sustained by the (Congress-led) UPA government," P Chidambaram said.