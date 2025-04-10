What's the story

Pakistan has distanced itself from Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the Pakistani-Canadian terrorist wanted in India for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs's spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Rana didn't renew his lapsed citizenship after he relocated to Canada.

"Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear," said Khan.