What's the story

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is facing serious allegations as four British women have accused him of rape, assault, and coercive control.

According to court documents, Tate allegedly threatened one of the women with a gun, saying, "You're going to do as I say or there'll be hell to pay."

The incidents reportedly took place in Luton and Hitchin in Hertfordshire between 2013 and 2015.