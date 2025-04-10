Andrew Tate 'pointed gun at me': Horrific abuse allegations emerge
What's the story
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is facing serious allegations as four British women have accused him of rape, assault, and coercive control.
According to court documents, Tate allegedly threatened one of the women with a gun, saying, "You're going to do as I say or there'll be hell to pay."
The incidents reportedly took place in Luton and Hitchin in Hertfordshire between 2013 and 2015.
Legal action
Women seek damages for alleged assaults and intentional harm
Two of the women, who worked for Tate's webcam business in 2015, and two others who were in relationships with him in 2013 and 2014, are now seeking damages.
The damages are "arising from the assaults, batteries, and infliction of intentional harm," according to the court papers, seen by BBC.
Although three of the women reported Tate to Hertfordshire police in 2019, no criminal charges were brought against him by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Allegations
Tate assaulted, threatened, and controlled female employee
One of the women, identified as AA in the documents, worked for Tate between January and April 2015.
Although the self-proclaimed misogynist initially batted for a relationship based on trust, he raped her in a Luton hotel.
"The defendant had weapons, including firearms, which were often pointed at her," documents read, adding how Tate threatened her by saying, "You're going to do as I say..."
Tate raped her a second time within two months, alongside physically assaulting and controlling her.
Second allegation
Another woman had to barricade herself in bathroom
Another woman, identified as BB, alleged that Tate made it clear she was "his" and threatened to kill anyone who spoke to her.
BB recounted an incident where she had to "barricade herself inside the bathroom while the Defendant [Tate] threatened to 'beat the s*** out of' her." She also worked for Tate.
Tate denied this allegation, calling his relationship with BB "loving and affectionate until shortly before she ceased to work for the business."
Final allegation
Tate has been accused of repeated assault by other women
The third woman, identified as CC, alleged that Tate assaulted her at his home in November 2013. She recalled he said, "I'm just debating whether to rape you or not."
The allegation was denied by Tate, who said their encounter was completely consensual.
The fourth woman in the civil case told the BBC that sex was consensual at first but later turned non-consensual when Tate started to strangle her.
Other cases
Tate facing other legal challenges in Romania and the US
Apart from these allegations, Tate is also facing legal issues in Romania for trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering. He continues to deal with other legal issues in the US as well.
Tate maintains his innocence and has denied all claims made by the women.
A hearing is set to take place at the High Court next week.