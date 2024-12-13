Summarize Simplifying... In short Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing three new lawsuits from men alleging they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the rapper.

The incidents reportedly took place at various locations including a New York nightclub and Combs's East Hampton home.

Combs's lawyers have denied the allegations, labeling them as lies, while the rapper is already in federal detention on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing sex racketeering charges

3 men claim Diddy drugged, raped them in new lawsuits

By Tanvi Gupta 10:52 am Dec 13, 202410:52 am

What's the story Three men have filed separate civil cases in New York accusing incarcerated rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and raping them. The alleged incidents occurred between 2019 and 2022. These new lawsuits are noteworthy as they weren't filed by Tony Buzbee's firm, which is handling most of the existing civil cases against Combs. Meanwhile, the rapper's legal team dismissed these allegations as lies.

Allegations surfaced

Plaintiffs detailed alleged assaults by Combs

The first plaintiff alleged he was drugged and assaulted at a 2019 afterparty in New York's Marquee nightclub. He alleges he was filmed during the assault and later given $2,500—reportedly from Combs. The second plaintiff alleged a similar incident at Combs's East Hampton home in 2020 where he lost consciousness after consuming a drink given by the rapper. The third plaintiff—a former employee of Combs—alleged he was assaulted in 2020 after discussing unpaid wages with the mogul at InterContinental Hotel.

Case patterns

Attorney noted similarities in assault cases against Combs

Thomas Giuffra, the attorney for the three plaintiffs, emphasized the commonalities in their cases. He told ABC News, "It was a usual thing. Come for a meeting, have a drink, you get woozy, you wake up to Sean Combs raping you." "I was contacted by in excess of 60 people. I only chose to file these three so far because I vetted them out. They're very consistent with the pattern that Sean Combs followed."

Defense statement

'These complaints are full of lies': Combs's lawyers

However, Combs's attorneys have strongly denied the new allegations. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, they said, "These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him." Meanwhile, State Supreme Court Judge Arun Subramanian has allowed Combs access to a laptop in federal detention for legal purposes ahead of his upcoming sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Ongoing trials

Combs's legal troubles: A brief overview

Combs was arrested on September 16 and charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He is currently being held at a federal detention center ahead of his trial. The details of these new cases closely resemble multiple accounts in civil cases previously filed against Combs, including those from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones whose allegations earlier this year sparked widespread speculation about the mogul's lifestyle and infamous parties.