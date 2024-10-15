Summarize Simplifying... In short Music mogul Diddy is facing multiple lawsuits, including allegations of sexual assault dating back to 1995. Accusations range from molesting a minor to rape, with one man claiming he was assaulted in a Macy's store.

Despite his legal team dismissing these as publicity stunts, Diddy, who is currently in custody, maintains his innocence.

Diddy is facing six new lawsuits

Diddy accused by six—including man who alleges assault at 16

By Tanvi Gupta 10:26 am Oct 15, 202410:26 am

What's the story Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a slew of lawsuits from six new accusers who have alleged rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault. The accusers—two women and four men—filed civil lawsuits against the 54-year-old in New York on Monday. They are the first to come forward from a group of 120 alleged victims represented by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee. Notably, this is the first time he's been sued by someone claiming they were abused as a minor.

Case details

Allegations span over two decades, involve minors

The allegations against Combs date back to 1995 and continue until 2021—including molesting a 16-year-old boy and multiple rape accusations. Several assaults are alleged to have taken place at parties hosted by Combs during his three-decade-long career in the music industry. The lawsuits also name various businesses owned by Combs as defendants. In one case, a man has accused Combs of sexually assaulting him in a Macy's department store in 2008, prompting him to list Macy's as a defendant.

Allegations

Combs allegedly abused a minor under the promise of fame

In the lawsuit, a man has alleged that the rapper molested him when he was just 16 years old at one of Combs's white parties in 1998. The man—referred to as John Doe—alleges that Diddy told him he had "the look" of a star and then suddenly asked the then-teen to "drop his pants." Another Jane Does accused Combs of raping her in a hotel room in 2004 after he gave her drinks and told her to snort cocaine.

Legal representation

Buzbee represents 120 accusers against Combs

Buzbee, who represents the 120 accusers, has detailed allegations of "violent sexual assault or rape," "facilitated sex with a controlled substance," "dissemination of video recordings," and "sexual abuse of minors" against Combs. At an earlier press conference, Buzbee had said he intended to expose those who enabled such conduct. He added that they would pursue the matter no matter who the evidence implicates.

Ongoing litigation

Combs's legal troubles continue amid new allegations

These lawsuits come after Combs was arrested in September and arraigned on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and is due for a criminal trial on May 5, 2025. Despite the slew of civil lawsuits accusing him of decades of sexual and physical abuse, Combs maintains his innocence. He is currently in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center's Special Housing Unit.

Legal response

Combs's lawyers dismissed lawsuits as 'publicity stunts'

Combs's legal team has dismissed the lawsuits as attempts to garner publicity. In a statement, they expressed confidence in their legal defenses and the judicial process. They asserted that "the truth will prevail: That Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman." Buzbee's law firm is collaborating with co-counsel AVA Law Group and New York-based local counsel Curis Law to bring civil lawsuits against Combs.