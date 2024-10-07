Summarize Simplifying... In short Malayalam actor Siddique is cooperating with police in a 2016 rape case, after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Siddique continues his acting career, with his latest film, Nunakkuzhi, recently released and another, Marco, due this Christmas.

The actor, who resigned as AMMA's general secretary following the allegations, claims he's been harassed by the accuser since 2019.

Siddique was interrogated for over three hours

Malayalam actor Siddique questioned by police in 2016 rape case

By Tanvi Gupta 04:27 pm Oct 07, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Malayalam actor Siddique was summoned for questioning by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, Sparjan Kumar, on Monday (October 7) over a sexual assault case dating back to 2016. The actor is accused of raping an aspiring actor in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram. He was accompanied by fellow actor Biju Pappan and his son Shaheen Siddique during the interrogation session conducted by a special investigation team (SIT).

Legal proceedings

Siddique's legal battles and cooperation with investigation

The Kerala High Court had recently rejected Siddique's anticipatory bail plea, prompting him to move to the Supreme Court. The apex court provided him temporary relief from arrest for two weeks, saying he need not be arrested while his appeal is pending. On Sunday (October 6), Siddique wrote a formal letter to the investigating team, saying he was willing to cooperate with their inquiry.

Counter allegations

Siddique's counterclaims and professional repercussions

In court, Siddique alleged the female actor has been harassing him since 2019, constantly alleging on social media that he tried to sexually assault her at a theater in 2016. After the Justice Hema Committee report was released, she stepped up her allegations, claiming rape at a different place in the same year. A day after the allegations went public, Siddique resigned as AMMA's general secretary on August 25.

Career update

Siddique's recent and upcoming film projects

Despite the legal battle, Siddique remains active in his acting career. He was last seen in the comedy-drama movie Nunakkuzhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph. He will also be seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming Unni Mukundan starrer action flick Marco, which is slated to hit the screens this Christmas. Notably, the 62-year-old actor has been asked to appear again on Saturday, October 12.