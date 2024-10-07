Malayalam actor Siddique questioned by police in 2016 rape case
Malayalam actor Siddique was summoned for questioning by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, Sparjan Kumar, on Monday (October 7) over a sexual assault case dating back to 2016. The actor is accused of raping an aspiring actor in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram. He was accompanied by fellow actor Biju Pappan and his son Shaheen Siddique during the interrogation session conducted by a special investigation team (SIT).
Siddique's legal battles and cooperation with investigation
The Kerala High Court had recently rejected Siddique's anticipatory bail plea, prompting him to move to the Supreme Court. The apex court provided him temporary relief from arrest for two weeks, saying he need not be arrested while his appeal is pending. On Sunday (October 6), Siddique wrote a formal letter to the investigating team, saying he was willing to cooperate with their inquiry.
Siddique's counterclaims and professional repercussions
In court, Siddique alleged the female actor has been harassing him since 2019, constantly alleging on social media that he tried to sexually assault her at a theater in 2016. After the Justice Hema Committee report was released, she stepped up her allegations, claiming rape at a different place in the same year. A day after the allegations went public, Siddique resigned as AMMA's general secretary on August 25.
Siddique's recent and upcoming film projects
Despite the legal battle, Siddique remains active in his acting career. He was last seen in the comedy-drama movie Nunakkuzhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph. He will also be seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming Unni Mukundan starrer action flick Marco, which is slated to hit the screens this Christmas. Notably, the 62-year-old actor has been asked to appear again on Saturday, October 12.