By Tanvi Gupta 05:42 pm May 29, 202405:42 pm

What's the story Malayalam film director Omar Lulu, celebrated for his romantic comedy Oru Adaar Love (2019), has been accused of rape and is currently under investigation by the Kerala Police. The case was initiated after an actor lodged a complaint, as reported by PTI. The director gained global fame when a song clip from Oru Adaar Love, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, featuring actor Priya Prakash Varrier winking, went viral.

Director accused of raping young actor after promising a role

A young Malayalam actor reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against Lulu, alleging that the director raped her multiple times after promising a film role. Nedumbassery Police recorded the victim's statement. In a statement, as reported by Manorama Online, Lulu denied the allegations and responded, "I was friends with this girl for a long time. She acted in my recent movie...However, a rift happened and we've not been in contact for the past six months."

Director denied the allegations, suggesting ulterior motives

Further, in response to the allegations, Lulu said to the publication, "Now, just when I commenced my new movie, she has come forward with such a complaint." "The motive behind such an accusation could be her frustration at not being given a chance in the film," Lulu claimed, adding, "Or, sometimes, it could be part of an attempt to extort money."

Lulu was charged under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape)

An officer from the Ernakulam Rural Police Station confirmed to PTI that an investigation had been launched following the filing of an FIR against Lulu. The initial complaint was received by the Kochi City police commissioner, who registered an FIR and then transferred the case to Nedumbassery Police Station, where the alleged crime occurred. Lulu has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (punishment for rape).

When Lulu's 'Chunkzz' gained attention for 'sexualizing' women

For those unversed, Lulu made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with Happy Wedding (2016), starring Siju Wilson and Drishya Raghunath. However, his subsequent works, notably Chunkzz (2017), garnered significant attention for their excessive profanity and the portrayal of women through "objectification" and "sexualization."