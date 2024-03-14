Next Article

'Manjummel Boys' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Manjummel Boys' is focused on its goal

By Aikantik Bag 10:15 am Mar 14, 2024

What's the story Malayalam movies are all about their rich content and out-of-the-box storytelling. The industry has produced stellar work in the recent past and Manjummel Boys is the latest addition. The thriller has become a huge money spinner and is marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The film received rave reviews from critics too.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Chidambaram directorial earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 94.7 crore in India. The movie is an ode to Kamal Haasan's Gunaa and it has become a major USP for the film's commercial success. The cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, and Deepak Parambol, among others.

