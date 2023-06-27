Entertainment

Malayalam filmmaker Baiju Paravoor (42) dies of suspected food poisoning

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 27, 2023 | 03:18 pm 2 min read

Baiju Paravoor was reportedly shifted to a hospital in Kochi where he breathed his last on Monday

In a shocking piece of news, Malayalam filmmaker Baiju Paravoor passed away due to suspected food poisoning. Per reports, the 42-year-old director, who has worked as a production controller on about 45 films, breathed his last on Monday. He was awaiting the release of his directorial debut film Secret. The deceased's family reportedly said that they suspect he died of food poisoning.

He reportedly felt sick after consuming outside food

Per reports, the director ate at a hotel in Kozhikode where he had gone for a meeting on Saturday. After returning home, he started feeling sick and left for his wife's residence in Kunnamkulam. He was being treated there. On Sunday, he returned to his home in Paravoor. After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the hospital where he succumbed on Monday.

His directorial debut will be released in July

He worked in various Malayalam films and was active in the film industry for over two decades. The upcoming title Secret would mark his debut as a director. He didn't only direct it but also wrote its script. It is slated for a July release. Paravoor also worked as a production controller in numerous movies including Dhaniyam and Kaitholachathan.

He's survived by his wife and two children

After his condition worsened, he was shifted to a hospital in Kochi where he left for his heavenly abode in the wee hours of Monday. According to multiple reports, his last rites were held on Monday evening and were attended by close family, friends, and colleagues. He is now survived by his wife Chithra and their two children, Aradhya and Arav.

Mollywood lost two personalities in a day

Mollywood is in a state of mourning after it lost two of its stars in a day. Apart from Paravoor, the industry also mourned the loss of veteran actor CV Dev who also died on Monday at the age of 83. Per reports, Dev was undergoing treatment for cardiovascular ailments at a hospital in Kozhikode, where he breathed his last.

