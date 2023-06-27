Entertainment

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub opens up about producers butchering his roles

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 02:55 pm 1 min read

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on his struggles with producers, co-stars

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is one of the finest actors of his generation and over the years, the actor has aged like fine wine. From portraying hard-hitting characters to depicting a range of roles, Ayyub has done it all with ease. Recently, in an interview, Ayyub opened up about his struggles which included co-actors changing his character arc as his performance "overpowered" others.

Struggle of initial days

Ayyub said, "It's in the past, but I've had to deal with it. So often, in rehearsals, they can tell if I'm running away with the scene, and when you see the script the next day, the entire character graph has been changed." He also said that whatever is assured while signing the film is mostly not given to him.

His current tussle with a producer

Initially, Ayyub was typecasted as the hero's friend and, he is one of the few actors who has worked with all three Khans and Akshay Kumar. However, that has not made things easier. He revealed he has been negotiating with a producer to give him "special appearance" credit as his part has been cut badly. He was last seen in Netflix's Scoop.

