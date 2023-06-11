Entertainment

Mangal Dhillon, renowned veteran actor-filmmaker, dies of cancer

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 11, 2023 | 11:51 am 2 min read

Prominent actor Mangal Dhillon is no more

Renowned veteran actor-filmmaker Mangal Dhillon passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Reportedly, he had been undergoing treatment at a Ludhiana hospital for quite some time, but his condition worsened a few days ago. Unfortunately, Dhillon's demise reportedly occurred just a week before his birthday on June 18. His untimely demise has left a void in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries.

Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled Dhillon's demise

Actor Yashpal Sharma broke the news of Dhillon's passing on Facebook. Soon after the news surfaced, Sukhbir Singh Badal—the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal—took to Twitter to share his heartfelt condolences. He wrote, "Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director, and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr. Dhillon. It's a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema (sic)."

Take a look at Badal's Twitter post

Early life and humble beginnings

Born in Wander Jatana near Kotkapura in the Faridkot district of Punjab, Dhillon began his journey with theater in Delhi. Later in 1979, he joined the Indian theater department at Panjab University. In 1980, he successfully completed a post-graduate diploma course in acting and went on to appear in notable films such as Pyar Ka Devta, Ranbhoomi, and Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan, among others.

Career and acting legacy

Dhillon was a prominent figure in the Punjabi film industry and also made a mark in Bollywood during the 1980s. He made notable appearances in Hindi films such as Khoon Bhari Maang and Train to Pakistan. Besides his acting career, Mangal established his own production house and gained acclaim for his film Khalsa which earned him Baba Farid Award from the Punjab government.

Made name for himself in TV industry, too

Dhillon was unstoppable when it came to pursuing his acting career. He seamlessly transitioned between television and film industries and portrayed Lubhaya Ram in the hit 1986 TV show Buniyaad. He made a comeback to the small screen with the 1993 series Junoon, in which he played the character of Sumer Rajvansh. Furthermore, he showcased his talent by playing Akbar in Noorjahan (2000).

