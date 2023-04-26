Entertainment

Barkha confirms divorce from Indraneil Sengupta, ending 13-year marriage

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 26, 2023, 02:34 pm 2 min read

Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta are heading for divorce, after two years of separation

Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta, one of the most popular couples in the Indian Television industry, have confirmed their divorce after being married for 13 years. Over the years, the couple became the most admired pair in the industry, with their love and picture-perfect sizzling chemistry often making headlines. However, things didn't go as planned, and the couple parted ways in July 2021.

'Yes, our divorce should come through soon…'

Earlier, when the reports were rife about the trouble in their marriage, the two actors had just rubbished all the rumors. However, recently ETimes confirmed that the couple has decided to go through the divorce. It quoted Bisht Sengupta as saying, "Yes, our divorce should come through soon. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life."

Bisht Sengupta is dating actor-producer Anish Sharma: Reports

In February, reports surfaced that after separating from Sengupta in 2021, Bisht Sengupta found love again in actor-producer Anish Sharma. As per Hindustan Times, "The two started dating [some time] last year. They have been friends first and then love kicked in." Notably, Sharma, who is a producer, gained popularity for his role in the famous TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Relationship timeline

The long-time couple first met on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. After a courtship of around two years, they got married in March 2008. In October 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Meira Sengupta. The news of their separation captured headlines in early 2021 after reports of Sengupta's alleged proximity with Bengali actor Ishaa Saha surfaced on social media.

When Sengupta opened up about their separation

While the reason that led them to part ways is unknown, the Naamkarann actor stated that their daughter will continue to be her priority. In an interaction with IndiaTV back in 2022, Sengupta said, "There will be a lot of chaos and lot of noise always. I keep quiet." Notably, Bisht Sengupta unfollowed her ex-husband on Instagram in 2022; he continues to follow her.