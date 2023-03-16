India

Delhi: Man hitting daughter-in-law with brick caught on camera

Delhi: Man hitting daughter-in-law with brick caught on camera

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 16, 2023, 12:43 pm 1 min read

The incident reportedly occurred in Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Tuesday (Photo credit: Twitter/@AajGothi)

The Delhi Police have filed a case after a 26-year-old woman was allegedly hit by her father-in-law with a brick and suffered severe injuries, reported NDTV. The incident reportedly occurred in Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a video of the incident, showing the man confronting the victim and hitting her head with the brick several times, has gone viral on social media.

Check out the viral video of the incident

Victim wanted to work and support her husband

According to reports, Kajal, the victim, wanted to work and support her husband, Praveen Kumar, which made her father-in-law furious. The incident took place while she was going for a job interview, the police said. Kajal was rushed to the hospital by her husband, where she received 17 stitches to treat her head injury. An investigation is underway, the police added.