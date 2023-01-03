Entertainment

Satish Shah's response to racist comments in London wins internet

Satish Shah's response to racist comments in London wins internet

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 03, 2023, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Satish Shah replied to alleged racist comments in style

Actor Satish Shah was allegedly subjected to racist comments by some officials at Heathrow Airport in London. His reply to that racist comment was humble and full of grace. He tweeted about the incident on the microblogging site Twitter on Monday. The actor's reply is winning hearts all over the internet and netizens expressed adulation over his presence of mind and calmness.

Why does this story matter?

Racism has been an unsolved issue all over the world. Even though measures have been taken but the horrific ground reality has not changed over the years.

Be it the George Floyd incident or casual racist remarks, many are regularly subjected to racism.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had been subjected to harassment at the US immigration several times in the past.

Shah's reply to the comments

Shah was traveling in first class and he allegedly heard a few officials speaking among themselves wondering how Shah could afford first class. Shah replied with a smile and said because he is an Indian. The tweet read, "I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate 'how can they afford 1st class?'"

Twitter Post

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

Netizens reacted in varied ways

Netizens loved the Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai actor's reply. A Twitter user wrote, "Racism is something which is inscribed in their minds and heritage even if they act like it isn't." Another user criticized Heathrow Airport and said that Indian airports were better. Yet another user wrote that the "British became richer after looting Indians post-colonizing them for nearly two centuries."

Shah's career in a nutshell

Shah is a veteran actor who has been part of many Hindi films and TV shows. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai is iconic. He has starred in films like Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Om Shanti Om, and Ra.One. He is known for his comic timing. He was last seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer Humshakals.