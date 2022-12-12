Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary: Remembering his heart-touching 'Bigg Boss' moments

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 12, 2022, 11:49 am 3 min read

Sidharth Shukla would have turned 42 on Monday

Actor-host Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2, 2021, came as a devastating blow that rocked not just the entertainment industry but the entire nation. His fans have kept his legacy alive and celebrate his life and achievements almost daily on Twitter. On his 42nd birth anniversary, we travel down memory lane and remember some heart-touching moments from his phenomenal Bigg Boss 13 journey.

But first, see how Shukla's friend Shehnaaz Gill remembered him

Shukla and Gill dominated 'BB 13' and how!

BB 13 will always be remembered for the way it scripted a fairytale romance story between Shehnaaz Gill and Shukla. Though neither accepted their supposed relationship, their affectionate bond led to the rise of the "Sidnaaz" fandom, which stands tall and proud even today. Gill, too, often remembers Shukla during several events and recently dedicated her The Rising Star Award to Shukla.

When Shukla was locked in secret room with Paras Chhabra

There came a phase when Shukla was locked in the secret room with co-contestant Paras Chhabra, considering both were dealing with health conditions. During this time, they watched the proceedings of the house 24*7, and fans swooned over the way Shukla expressed concern for Gill even when they were apart! This was also the time when Shukla and Chhabra forged a strong friendship.

Shukla won hearts by dancing with co-contestant Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai and Shukla had starred together in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak, and often made headlines for their fights, arguments, and constant bickering. Their fans, however, got immense respite when the duo danced passionately on Udi Udi as part of a task. Their fandom, known as "SidRa," couldn't keep calm and the duo trended heavily on social media for several days.

We saw Shukla's unseen side during the family week

Shukla's bond with his mother Rita Shukla was well-known since she had raised him alone after his father suddenly passed away in his childhood. When she entered the house as part of the "family week," audiences saw a visibly emotional Shukla, which was rare considering he seldom let his guard down. It was an emotionally striking moment, with evident, palpable love between them.

Who can forget his thoughts on gender equality?

Shukla was known as someone who never minced his words, no matter what the situation may be. After he allegedly got into a fight with a female contestant and was asked for an explanation on Weekend Ka Vaar, Shukla mentioned that he had been taught since childhood that there's no difference between men and women, and they should be viewed through the same lens.

Final 'BB13' journey and winning moment

It's a tradition as old as time in BB to show the finalists a video encapsulating the pivotal moments of their journey: the good, the bad, the ugly. Shukla's video, too, was laced with some terrific moments. And, of course, who can forget the consequential winning moment when host Salman Khan handed the trophy to Shukla and the crowd erupted in a thunderous applause!