Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 11, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Popular actor and comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. The 58-year-old comedian was reportedly working out on the treadmill when he collapsed and fell. Although reports suggested that Srivastava was doing better, unfortunately, AIIMS hospital sources claim that he is in "critical" condition and on the ventilator. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Update Reports: 'Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice'

Following the heart attack on Wednesday (August 10), the stand-up comic was rushed to the hospital where he underwent angioplasty. "He is critical and on [a] ventilator in the ICU," a source told PTI. The source also informed that "Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to catheterization lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)."

Recovery Comedian will be under observation before getting discharged

ANI also published a report stating that a source had informed them that Srivastava is "responding to clinical treatment" and that he will be under observation for a few days before he is announced eligible for discharge. Srivastava's daughter Antara spoke to ETimes and said, "I can't confirm that he suffered a mild heart attack" but added that "he is doing fine."

Incident What had happened exactly?

The comedian's cousin Ashok Srivastava spoke to PTI on Wednesday about the incident and said, "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down." "He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," he added further. Previously, his colleague/friend Sunil Pal had also informed that Srivastava was "out of danger."

Career Looking at the popular comic's work over the years

Srivastava has established himself as a prominent part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s. The comedian rose to fame after he participated in Season 1 of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then, the actor also appeared in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Bombay to Goa, Baazigar, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya to name a few.