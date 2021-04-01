The 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award has been conferred upon superstar Rajinikanth. The prestigious honor is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, seen as the father of Indian cinema, and is awarded to an artist for their outstanding contribution to the field. On Thursday, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced the government's decision to award the 70-year-old, popularly known as Thalaiva.

Announcement Javadekar called Rajinikanth's contribution 'iconic'

Announcing the honor, the I&B Minister called Rajinikanth's contribution to cinema iconic. "Happy to announce this year's Dadasaheb Phalke award to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajinikanth ji. His contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter has been iconic, (sic)" his tweet read. Javadekar also thanked the jury members — Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, Mohanlal, Biswajeet, and Subhash Ghai.

Twitter Post Javadekar was happy to bestow honor on Rajinikanth

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Messages PM Modi congratulated the superstar, praised his body of work

As soon as the news surfaced, several bigwigs congratulated the actor. Among the first ones to congratulate him was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to Twitter to praise the actor's body of work. A part of his tweet read, "It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. (sic)"

Twitter Post You can read PM Modi's tweet here

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you.



It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Work Rajinikanth's rag-to-riches story is inspirational

Rajinikanth, who has played several memorable characters on the screen, has an inspiring and gritty story of his own. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, he was a bus conductor before starting his acting career in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal. In his illustrious career, he starred in blockbusters like Sivaji, Enthiran (Robot in Hindi), Petta, and many more. His last release was 2020's Darbar.

Politics He eyed a political stint but recently deferred those plans