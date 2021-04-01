Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 12:51 am

CBS has renewed the period sitcom, Young Sheldon for three more seasons. The Big Bang Theory spin-off that debuted in 2017 will now remain on the network at least through the 2023-24 broadcast season. The sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro had also received a multi-season renewal back in 2019 for two seasons. Its fourth season aired on November 5, 2020.

Announcement 'Excited to see what next three seasons have in store'

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl made the announcement, appreciating the "gifted" cast and writers. Young Sheldon took over the coveted Thursday night slot of The Big Bang Theory and commands an average nine million viewers each week. "We're excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers (sic)," she added.

Cast Iain Armitage plays the young boy-genius Sheldon Cooper

Iain Armitage stars as the young Sheldon Cooper in the show. The American child actor is also known for playing the role of Ziggy Chapman in the television series Big Little Lies and voicing young Shaggy in Scoob! released in 2020. For his role in Young Sheldon, he received the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series - Leading Young Actor.

Cast 'Young Sheldon' is set in the late 1980s

Jim Parsons, who portrayed the adult version of Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, is the narrator and an executive producer of the show. Young Sheldon is a period sitcom set in the late 1980s, showcasing Cooper's life as a young boy. Rounding up the cast for Young Sheldon are Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord.

Reviews The show has an appealing cast and relatable themes