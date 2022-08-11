Entertainment

'Kaithi 2' to roll out next year, confirms Karthi

'Kaithi 2' to roll out next year, confirms Karthi

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 11, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

'Kaithi' hit the cinema halls in October 2019. Now, 'Kaithi 2' is coming!

Ever since it was announced that the Tamil film Kaithi will get a sequel, fans have been waiting to know updates about it. During the promotion of his upcoming film Viruman, actor Karthi stated that Kaithi 2 will be rolled out next year. He stated that director Lokesh Kanagaraj will start working on it right after he finishes his next film with actor Vijay.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kaithi was a turning point in the career of both Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

After the film's release, Karthi's fans multiplied as he delivered a terrific performance in it.

Kanagaraj, on the other hand, made Kollywood sit up and notice him, and even booked films with stars such as Vijay and Kamal Haasan.

So, this is one of the highly anticipated updates.

Quote Here's what Karthi said about 'Kaithi 2'

When Karthi took part in promotional activity for Viruman, a reporter asked him about Kaithi 2. Karthi said, "The film will be rolled out once director Lokesh Kanagaraj finishes his next project with Vijay. We can expect the film to be started next year." Kaithi revolved around a former inmate, who lands in between a battle between drug lords and police officers.

Details 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram' are from the same universe

It was revealed in the recently released film Vikram that it is also a part of Kaithi's universe. Vikram, led by Haasan, also had Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, while Narain played an important role. Suriya made a cameo appearance toward the end. While Karthi did not appear on screen, his voice was featured in the climax.

Updates Karthi's 'Viruman' will hit the theaters on Friday

Meanwhile, Karthi will be next seen in Viruman, which is gearing up for release on Friday (August 12). Directed by M Muthaiah, the film is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment banner. Director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar plays the leading lady. Touted to be a rural drama, it has Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, and Saranya Ponvanan in supporting roles.