'Viruman': All you need to know about Karthi starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 04, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

'Viruman' led by Karthi will be released on August 12.

After Sulthan, Tamil actor Karthi will next be seen in the rural entertainer, Viruman. His brother and actor Suriya has financially backed the film along with his wife Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment banner. Directed by M Muthaiah, the film is gearing up for release on August 12. As we wait for its theatrical premiere, here are all the latest updates about Viruman.

Trailer Trailer hinted at a mass entertainer

The trailer and audio launch of Viruman happened on Wednesday at a grand event. The 2:33-minute-long trailer was full of massy elements, which featured Karthi in an action-packed rural avatar. The trailer hinted that the film will revolve around a rugged son and his conflicts with his father. While it almost gave away the whole plot there could be more in the movie.

Cast 'Viruman' will mark acting debut of director Shankar's daughter

While Karthi plays the lead role, Viruman will have ace filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aditi as his romantic interest. She is making her acting debut with the film. Prakash Raj will play Karthi's father, with Saranya Ponvannan essaying his mother's role. Soori, Rajkiran, Vadivukkarasi, Karunas, and Manoj Bharathiraja have been also roped in. This will mark the second collaboration between Karthi and Muthaiah after Komban.

Initially, the makers had planned to release the film on August 31. However, in order to avert a clash with Mysskin's Pisasu 2, they rescheduled the premiere date to August 12. Pisasu 2 is a horror drama led by Andrea Jeremiah and Rajkumar Pitchumani. Vijay Sethupathi will make an extended cameo appearance. As mentioned, Pisasu 2 will hit the big screens on August 31.

Recent Meanwhile, Income Tax department raided 'Viruman' distributors' offices

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Income Tax department conducted raids at the premises of Shakthivel, the distributors of Viruman. Shakthivel distributes films bankrolled and bought by 2D Entertainment. According to reports, a team of seven officers carried out the raid at the office of the company on Wednesday at around 5:00am. An investigation is underway to check the Income Tax verifications of the company.