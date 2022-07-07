Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan I': Trisha looks regal in new poster

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 07, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

The makers of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I dropped a new poster featuring Trisha on Thursday. The magnum opus, based on the 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, will hit the theaters on September 30. Trisha will be seen playing the role of Chola princess Kundavai, who is known for her intellectuality and bravery. Read on to know more about the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most-loved Tamil novels and its on-screen adaptation is a much-awaited project.

In the past, several attempts were made—including by veteran actor MG Ramachandran—to make a film based on the novel; none of them worked.

This time, it looks like the movie is shaping up pretty well. All updates from the makers have been grabbing the attention of fans.

Details All you need to know about Trisha's role

Trisha will be seen as Kundavai, one of the most powerful characters in the novel. She is also the sister of Chola kings Aditya Karikalan and Rajaraja Chola. In the novel, she is also the romantic interest of Vanthiyathevan, played by Karthi in the film. She is also the rival of Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the upcoming period drama.

Information Meet the other actors of 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Besides the aforementioned actors, Ponniyin Selvan I also has "Jayam" Ravi, portraying Rajaraja Chola's role. Moreover, "Chiyaan" Vikram will be seen as Aditya Karikaalan. Other actors, such as veterans Sarath Kumar, Vijayakumar, and Prabhu, will be seen playing important roles. Acclaimed young actors like Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Ashwin Kakumanu are also on board the project to play key roles.

Updates New posters of Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Vikram released

The makers released new posters of other lead actors, including Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Vikram, recently. A poster featuring Ravi's Rajaraja Chola is expected to be dropped on Friday, followed by other main actors' posters. To note, the makers have not yet revealed the looks of the supporting actors. AR Rahman is on board the project to compose the music of Ponniyin Selvan I.