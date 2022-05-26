Entertainment

5 action movies of Kamal Haasan to watch before 'Vikram'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 26, 2022, 12:20 pm 3 min read

It has been more than three years since we saw our "Aandavar" Kamal Haasan on the big screens. If you are a fan of Haasan, you are probably waiting for June 3 to arrive to witness the magic of "Ulaga Nayagan" with the upcoming film Vikram. As we count the days, here are five high-octane action movies from the superstar that you can watch.

#1 'Kuruthipunal' (1995)

Talk about aging like fine wine, and Kuruthipunal (meaning "river of blood") would top the list. Directed by PC Sreeram and co-written by Haasan, Kuruthipunal had Haasan and Arjun Sarja playing cops, while Gautami Tadimalla played the female lead. Nassar was the main antagonist. The film revolved around a secret police operation to nab a terror outfit resulting in carnage.

#2 'Aalavandhan' (2001)

Aalavandhan ("one who came to rule"), directed by Suresh Krissna and scripted by Haasan, followed the lives of twin brothers Nandu and Vijay (both played by Haasan) who were abused by their stepmother. A traumatized Nandu turned into a psychopath. How their lives change when Nandu starts to hallucinate and mistakes Vijay's fiancé as his stepmother made up for the rest of the story.

Do you know? When Quentin Tarantino was inspired by 'Aalavandhan'

If you are an adherent follower of Quentin Tarantino, you would have probably watched his film Kill Bill: Volume 1. And, the popular animated stunt sequence in the film was actually inspired by a similar sequence in Aalavandhan.

#3 'Virumaandi' (2004)

Directed by Haasan, Virumaandi is an action-packed emotional drama that revolved around the life of two prisoners, and an antagonist played by Napoleon. The film had a unique narrative and showed the proceedings from the point of view of both the protagonist and the antagonist. The rural drama had Abirami as the leading lady, while Rohini played a pivotal role.

#4 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' (2006)

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu ("hunt and play") directed by Gautham Menon is a cop drama, where Haasan played a widowed cop, who finds love one more time. The film revolved around a couple of rapist-serial killers and the police officer's attempts at nabbing them. Speaking of the film, who can ever forget the iconic dialogue: "Did you ask for my eye? Go on... Take it." Chills!

#5 'Vishwaroopam II' (2018)

Both the franchises of Vishwaroopam ("universal form") starring Haasan are impressive actioners. However, the sequel released five years after the first part is a high-octane action drama. Directed by Haasan, the film revolved around an R&AW agent trying to prevent al-Qaida from striking the New York City. The film also featured Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah, and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in pivotal roles.