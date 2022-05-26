Entertainment

'Elvis': All you need to know about Austin Butler-starrer biopic

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 26, 2022, 11:15 am 3 min read

'Elvis': Austin Butler essays the role of the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.

The king of rock and roll is back! Elvis, the upcoming film by Warner Bros., narrates "King" Elvis Presley's life and rise to fame. It will also explore the "complex dynamic" with his manager and his "unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America." Here's all you need to know about the film.

Do you know? 'Elvis' received 12-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes premiere

The film was presented at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. It reportedly received a 12-minute standing ovation—the longest one for the festival so far! After the premiere, which left many emotional, a teary-eyed Butler gave Priscilla Presley, the late king's ex-wife, a warm hug.

Trailer The new trailer highlights the King's controversies

The makers of Elvis recently dropped the second trailer which showcases the legendary star's dramatic life. Presley's (Austin Butler) many controversies are highlighted in the trailer. His 20-year-long relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) is also brought under the lens. The 3:11-minute-long clip also shows how "Elvis, the God" was loved and worshipped by his fans for his music and appeal.

Background Who is Butler, the actor bringing Presley to life?

In 2005-2007, Butler appeared in a couple of shows on Disney and Nickelodeon. His first television stint was in CSI: Miami. Butler also performed in Broadway shows in 2014. Apparently, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann showed interest in casting Butler after watching one of his Broadway performances. The Dead Don't Die marked Butler's Hollywood debut. He also featured in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Casting Prominent artists were considered to portray Presley's role

Reportedly, Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort were considered to essay Presley's role. Ultimately, Butler bagged the chance. Luhrmann wanted someone who could evoke the "inner vulnerability of the artist." After numerous screen testing and workshops, he found his Elvis in Butler. "I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."

Information Butler trained to sound identical to Presley's voice

Butler underwent voice coaching a year before shooting began. "When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear," he revealed in an interview. He studied Presley's films and concerts extensively. Luhrmann stated that Butler voiced the star's younger version, and a blend of Presley's tapes and Butler's voice were used for his midlife version.

Music The film boasts an impressive array of music artists

Besides Butler who portrays Presley and Hanks who appears as Parker, the film also features actors Olivia DeJonge and Natasha Bassett in pivotal roles. The biopic also boasts songs from leading artists like Eminem, Doja Cat, CeeLo Green, Jack White, Tame Impala, and Maneskin. Presley's original songs will also be included in the musical. Elvis is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 24.