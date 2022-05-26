Entertainment

'Dear Friend' trailer: Tovino Thomas-starrer is a roller coaster ride

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 26, 2022, 11:03 am 2 min read

The teaser of Dear Friend left us wanting to know more about the venture. Thankfully, our curiosity gets quenched with the trailer, which was dropped on Wednesday. It stars Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Sanchana Natarajan. Directed by Vineeth Kumar, the Malayalam movie is set to get a theatrical premiere on June 10. Here is a breakdown of the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thomas has delivered stellar performances in his recent films Minnal Murali and Naradan.

On the other hand, Rajendran started bagging meatier roles only after her 2020 film C U Soon, prior to which she played only supporting roles.

Dear Friend also marks the two actors' reunion after the film Virus (2019).

So, this project is an important one for the actors.

Trailer What does the trailer show?

Dear Friend looks like an emotional drama with Thomas playing a typical youth with friends whom he can vouch for. The trailer starts with Thomas meeting his therapist. When he is asked to take a deep breath, he gets reminded of a traumatic incident. What puzzles us is the person involved in trauma is his therapist. Is he reconnecting with his old friends?

Observation Thomas ghosts his best buddies to escape a situation

We are then shown a series of joyful moments that happens between a group of friends. Needless to say, there seems to be a conflict and Thomas seems to have done something fishy. He ghosts his friends and moves to a different state with no trace of his presence and escapes the situation. Do the friends get back together? Let's wait and watch.

Details Meet the crew of 'Dear Friend'

Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid of Happy Hours Entertainments, and Ashiq Usman of the Ashiq Usman Productions banner have bankrolled the project. Khalid is also behind the lens, Deepu Joseph is the editor and Justin Varghese has composed the Malayalam film's music. Separately, Thomas also has a huge line-up of films awaiting release. This includes Thallumaala, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, 2403 ft., Vaashi, and Vazhakku.