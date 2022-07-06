Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan I': Check out Aishwarya's regal look as Nandini

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 06, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' will hit the marquee on September 30.

The makers of ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I unveiled a new poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini on Wednesday. Before this, new posters of 'Chiyaan' Vikram and Karthi were dropped on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Touted to be a period drama, the first part of Ponniyin Selvan is gearing up for release on September 30.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ponniyin Selvan is based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name.

Efforts to make a film out of the novel were made in vain in the past.

So, the fans of the novel are desperately waiting to watch the film on the big screens.

And these updates before watching the magnum opus are coming as little treats to the fans.

Quote 'Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor'

Sharing the new poster the makers wrote, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theaters on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada." Rai Bachchan can be seen in a red saree with loose hair, decked up with regal jewelry. It perfectly goes with one of the dual roles that she will be playing.

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here

Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!#PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 🗡@LycaProductions #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/P4q5jdqHhI — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) July 6, 2022

Information All you need to know about Rai Bachchan's roles

The Guru actor will play dual roles in the film, one of which is Nandini, a vengeful woman, who marries an aged Chola leader and is on a mission to destroy the Chola kingdom. Her other role will be of an older woman (Umairani), a close ally of king Raja Raja Chola, who would save the king whenever he is in danger.

Details What roles will the other lead actors play?

Besides the aforementioned actors, the film has Trisha Krishnan in a leading role. She will be seen playing a Chola queen Kundavai, while Karthi will be seen as Vanthiyathevan, the lover of Kundavai and the friend of Chola kings. 'Jayam' Ravi will be seen as Raja Raja Chola aka Ponniyin Selvan and the role of Aditya Karikalan will be played by Vikram.