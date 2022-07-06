Entertainment

BLACKPINK: K-pop group to comeback with new music in August

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 06, 2022

BLACKPINK's previous album 'The Album' was released in October 2020.

After about two years, K-pop super girl group BLACKPINK is set to make a comeback in August this year. Their agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the recording will be finished soon. The agency added that the band members will be shooting the music video this month. Scroll on to learn more updates about the latest development.

Context Why does this story matter?

The four-member girl group made its debut in 2016, and its international fan-following is one of the largest for K-pop.

The news is receiving attention from fans across the world as the group's last album was released in 2020.

And after the album's release, the group will also embark on its most extensive world tour by the end of the year, per its agency.

Quote Album will be followed by 'largest-ever world tour'

Announcing the news, YG Entertainment released a statement that read, "We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time." "By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world," it added.

Recent past Group was concentrating on solo activities

BLACKPINK in October 2020 released their first studio album titled THE ALBUM with the popular number How You Like That as the title song. The girls later focused on solo activities with Jennie debuting with her solo track in November 2019, followed by Rosé. In 2021, Lisa released her solo debut after which Jisoo ventured into acting with the K-drama Snowdrop.

Information Fans went berserk on social media, obviously

As YG Entertainment shared the news, fans of BLACKPINK aka BLINKs took to their social media space to express their excitement. Over the years, when the super girl group did not have any updates about their next album, the BLINKs were actively seeking updates from the label. And now, they have been sharing memes and throwback videos, thereby setting social media on fire.