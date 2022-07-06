Entertainment

'Simran': Hansal Mehta says working with Kangana was 'massive mistake'

Hansal Mehta said working with Kangana Ranaut was a 'massive mistake.'

Usually, a filmmaker stands by their vision and defends their film against all critical assaults. But when the project is called Simran (2017) and the filmmaker is Hansal Mehta, this norm doesn't hold true. Mehta has, time and again, lamented making the heist drama, even saying he sought therapy after its release. Now, the director has leveled fresh allegations against lead star Kangana Ranaut.

Context Why does this story matter?

Facing mixed to poor reviews, Simran was directed by Mehta with Apurva Asrani handling the story and screenplay.

However, after the release, Asrani claimed Kangana Ranaut "hijacked" his story, snatching the "Additional Story & Dialogue Writer" credit.

Mehta, too, was unhappy with Ranaut, alleging she "completely took charge of the set and began directing other actors."

Looks like Mehta wasn't done with his complaints.

Quote 'Ranaut didn't take over editing, but...'

Speaking with Mashable India, Mehta was asked if Ranaut had taken over Simran's edit. To this, the filmmaker said, "Edit nahi takeover kia tha usne, to be fair to her (She did not take over the edit, to be fair to her)." But there was nothing to take over in the edit, revealed Mehta. "We only had the material that she had shot."

Opinion 'She has limited herself by making films about herself'

Despite heaping praises on the acting skills of the Manikarnika actor, Mehta noted that working with her was a "massive mistake." "She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor—really really good actor—who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself." He further mentioned one "need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are."

History 'Achcha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka,' Ranaut had crooned

While Ranaut has not yet commented on Mehta's fresh statements, she had previously expressed hurt and disappointment when Mehta had disowned Simran. Replying to a tweet on the film by the director, the Panga star had said, "Achcha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka (o, how well you have repaid me for my love)." Some wounds surely take ages to heal.

Do you know? Times when Ranaut was accused of hoarding credits, control

Simran wasn't the only time directors and other crew members were left unsatisfied with Ranaut. Manikarnika co-director Krish Jagarlamudi had alleged that he left the project midway due to the star's interference. Ranaut, though, maintained she stepped in only after he left.