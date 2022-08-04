Entertainment

'Joker: Folie à Deux' books October 2024 release date

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 04, 2022

'Joker 2' has booked its release date and will be hitting theaters on October 4, 2024! (Photo credit: Prime Video)

The sequel to Todd Phillips's 2019 blockbuster hit Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux is all set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. Lead actor Joaquin Phoenix will return to reprise his critically acclaimed role. The title also slightly hints at the plot, since "Folie à Deux" literally translates to "delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association." We can't wait!

Warner Bros. tasted critical and commercial success with Joker and the film has the distinction of being the highest-grossing R-rated movie globally at a whopping $1.07B.

Subsequently, it also floored the Academy jury and earned 11 nods in categories such as Best Picture and Best Director.

While Phoenix bagged the Best Actor award, Hildur Guonadottir took home the trophy for Best Original Music Score.

Details The sequel will release exactly five years after its predecessor

Joker: Folie à Deux will follow exactly five years after its predecessor; Joker had released in the US on October 4, 2019. The news came as a sigh of relief for distressed DC fans, who had been reeling under the anguish of Batgirl cancellation. Interestingly, the Clown Prince's adventures were meant to be a standalone story but things changed following the film's phenomenal success.

Specualtions Will Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn?

Per Hollywood media outlets, the sequel will make a departure from the dark, grisly tones of the original and will be a musical instead. Though there is no confirmation yet, numerous reports suggest that popstar Lady Gaga has been roped in to play Joker's notorious partner-in-crime Harley Quinn. Director Phillips and Lady Gaga had earlier collaborated for the 2018 musical A Star is Born.

Revisit 'Joker' Everything you need to know about 'Joker'

Joker followed the travails of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a party clown in Gotham City who turns into the eponymous Joker and slips into nihilism due to the mistreatment caused by society. Co-written by Scott Silver (The Mod Squad, The Fighter), the psychological drama also starred Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Zazie Beetz, among others. You can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video.