'Kaun Banega Crorepati': What can we expect from Season 14?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 04, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

All you need to know about 'KBC' Season 14.

After 13 glorious seasons, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to take the stage again with Season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Bachchan's reality television show will launch on Sunday (August 7) and will be graced by the heroes of India to mark Indian Independence month. Here's all we know about the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and what to expect.

For the uninitiated, Kaun Banega Crorepati first aired on television screens 22 years ago on July 3, 2000.

The last season that premiered two years back saw many notable personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, cricketer Virender Sehwag, Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and PR Sreejesh from the Indian hockey team marking their appearances.

This time, too, special guests will grace the first episode.

Guestlist Sunil Chhetri, Mary Kom, Aamir Khan coming in Week 1

As per media reports, real-life Indian heroes like sports stars, army officers, and police personnel will be coming in to play the game in Episode 1. Reportedly, Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri, Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will make grand appearances during the first week. Khan will play host too and talk about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Changes Season 14 will have its share of interesting tweaks

Season 14 will reportedly reduce the number of lifelines from four to three for contestants which will surely make the game more nerve-racking. There will also be no "Flip the question" option this time which was introduced in Season 2. Additionally, to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the jackpot cash prize of Rs. 7.5cr will have an additional round of Rs. 75L.

Instagram Post Check out 75th Independence special rule here

Information Brief look at the show's inception, where to watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Hindi adaptation of the international reality game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Although Bachchan has been associated with the reality show ever since its inception, Season 3 was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 hosted by Bachchan will air on August 7 on Sony TV at 9:00pm.