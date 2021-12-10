Entertainment 'Project K': Prabhas joins Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad, starts shooting

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 02:10 pm

The shooting will happen at the famous Ramoji Film City

Days after Deepika Padukone was welcomed with a traditional package, it seems lead actor Prabhas has joined the Project K sets today. The Baahubali star and the Om Shanti Om debutante will start an important schedule in Hyderabad today. The shooting will happen at the famous Ramoji Film City. Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who had given us the swashbuckling Mahanati.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Ever since Project K was announced, it's been scorching headlines. Hearsay has that its producer Ashwini Dutt (Vyjayanthi Movies) has allocated a mammoth budget of Rs. 500cr for the film. Anyway, given the cast, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Padukone, the movie is already a big one. So when news about its budget surfaced, it shocked fans and the industry. Let's hope everything works out.

Details Makers are targeting an international release for the film

Team 'Project K'

Bachchan, who will feature in a pivotal role, had already joined the sets earlier and now with Prabhas starting his shooting schedule, it seems Project K will be able to hit its 2023 release target. Ashwin has reportedly informed media that the film will see a premiere in multiple languages across the world and veteran helmer Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will be mentoring the team.

Information 'Come, let's conquer the world together,' team's note to Padukone

Dani Sanchez Lopez has been given the responsibility of the camera, while Mickey J Meyer will direct the film's music. While welcoming Padukone aboard, the team wrote a warm, "To the daughter of the South, who's been ruling hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who's cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let's conquer the world together." Her package was alluring.

Updates For now, the actress is gearing up for '83' release

The welcome basket had a Kanchipuram silk saree, kumkum, turmeric, bangles, and flowers. For now, apart from Project K, Padukone is awaiting the release of 83, a Kabir Khan-directed sports drama. She has co-produced the venture and also stars as Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev, who is being essayed by her husband Ranveer Singh. The film hits theaters on December 24 this year.