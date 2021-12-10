Entertainment 'Bal Naren': After 'Toilet,' Swachh Bharat Mission gets another film

'Bal Naren' will be directed by Pawan KK Nagpal

The Swachh Bharat Mission was brought on celluloid by Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was a commercial success. And now we have another film along the same lines. Titled Bal Naren, the social drama has already hit the floors. Production has commenced in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, said several reports. Release date of the venture is not out yet.

Importance Why does this story matter?

The 2017 Hindi film was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and became the highest-grosser for Kumar. His star power aside, which may have worked for the film, the social message hidden in the comedy drama was received pretty well by all. This goes on to show that people are not averse to watching ventures based on government's schemes if presented in a non-preachy manner.

Information All you need to know about 'Bal Naren'

Said to be shot entirely in Uttar Pradesh, Bal Naren is being bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, who is currently throwing his weight behind the Kangana Ranaut-led spy thriller Dhaakad. The drama will be directed by Pawan KK Nagpal (in his debut probably) and will have an ensemble star cast that includes Bidita Bag, Rajniesh Duggall, Govind Namdev, and Vindu Dara Singh in principal roles.

Speculation Title suggests that the film will feature a child artist

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh introduced the film on Twitter and wrote - "BAL NAREN: FILM INSPIRED BY SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAN... #DeepakMukut - currently producing #Dhaakad with #KanganaRanaut - has announced a new film, inspired by the concept of #SwachhBharatAbhiyan... Titled #BalNaren... Directed by #PawanKKNagpal." Going by the name, it's quite evident that the movie will revolve around a young boy.

Updates Yagya Bhasin, known for 'Panga,' roped in for titular role

And if reports are to be believed, casting directors Akash Jain and Praveen Verma have roped in child actor Yagya Bhasin for the titular role. Bhasin, known for Yeh Hai Chahatein, and for playing Ranaut's son in Panga, has also hit the sets. Padam Bhola (Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Pyar Ka Punchnama) has been signed for playing Bag's husband.