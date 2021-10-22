'Dhaakad': What do we know about the Kangana Ranaut-led film?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Oct 22, 2021, 12:05 pm

Kangana Ranaut is all set to get into the shoes of a spy in 'Dhaakad'. Will she be able to pull it off?

Kangana Ranaut, who recently impressed and entertained the audience and critics with her performance in Thalaivii, is gearing up for her upcoming project Dhaakad. Earlier this week, the actress took to social media to announce the release date of the film, which looks like a thrilling spy actioner. So before its April 08, 2022 premiere, here's all you need to know about the film.

The look

Have you checked out the different shades of Ranaut?

Along with the release date, the actress also shared various looks she would be donning in the movie. In one image, she has trimmed dark hair and is wearing a black attire. She is holding two guns and looks poised for gritty action. In another, she is seen in a red wig, while in the third, the actress' boss lady avatar impresses.

Story

The plot revolves around exploitation of women and child trafficking

Going by the looks, Dhaakad seems to be high on action sequences, just like Ranaut's earlier release Manikarnika. It will be interesting to watch how director Razneesh Ghai treats such a delicate subject of women exploitation and child trafficking in this film. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in important roles. The spy thriller was shot in Mumbai, Budapest and Bhopal.

Quote

Earlier, Ranaut had compared her film with 'Resident Evil'

Dhaakad demands Ranaut to be fierce, feisty and fearless. In one of the interviews, she even compared the film to Resident Evil. "I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don't like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious," she shared.

Other bigwigs

'Mayday' ,'Bhediya' to be released in the same month

Dhaakad might be the first release of the month but will still face stiff competition, as two other big films are releasing in April. Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday and Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya will also hit the theaters during the same period. While Mayday is slated for a release on April 29, Bhediya arrives on the big screens on April 14, 2022.