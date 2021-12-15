'Brahmastra' motion poster out; Part-I to release in September 2022
After months of waiting, we finally have something concrete about the upcoming venture Brahmastra to get excited about. Dharma Productions dropped the motion poster for the high-budget project on Wednesday. Alongside, makers confirmed the first part of the trilogy will be hitting the big screens on September 9, 2022, as previously speculated. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna complete its glittery cast.
Why does this story matter?
Originally set to release in August 2019, the massive production has seen various setbacks in the years that followed. Given the sets for the sci-fi venture were mounted on a huge scale, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the production. Apart from Kapoor, Bhatt, Bachchan, and Nagarjuna, the film will see Mouni Roy in a pivotal role and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.
'Saare Astron Ka Devta: Brahmastra'; Kapoor turns fiery superhero
Brahmastra Part-I: Shiva begins with various high-definition shots of the galaxy as we're told the most powerful weapon (Brahmastra) is waking up. And the one to master it is Kapoor's Shiva. Splendid VFX work and dramatic music form the crux for the poster. The motion poster was launched at a live event with director Ayan Mukerji, actors, and the audience in attendance.
Check out the motion poster here
Bow down to the fire that's Shiva!🙌🔥— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 15, 2021
Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - releases in cinemas on 09.09.2022#Brahmastra @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 @iamnagarjuna @RoyMouni #AyanMukerji @ipritamofficial @apoorvamehta18 #NamitMalhotra @MARIJKEdeSOUZA@FoxStarHindi @SonyMusicIndia pic.twitter.com/IKjPDPiw9K
Can 'Brahmastra' be a gamechanger for Indian cinema?
Earlier, sharing some behind-the-scenes images from the film's production, movie analyst Taran Adarsh had said Brahmastra has the potential to be a "gamechanger" if Mukerji gets the story right. And, after watching the motion poster, we do agree. The genre of science fiction has been barely explored in Indian cinema and an attempt at this huge scale is surely promising.
Here is plot of 'Brahmastra': Divine power, ancient weapon, mythology
From what we know, the plot will follow Shiva (Kapoor) and his connection to a divine weapon called the Brahmastra. He also has mysterious powers based on fire and we'll see his journey of becoming the "divine hero of the universe." There's also a secret society, Brahmansh, involved in the picture. Set in modern India, the tale is based on Indian mythology, reported Variety.
Mukerji called it 'exact combination of East and West'
While Bhatt plays Shiva's lover Isha, Bachchan's role is that of his mentor. Brahmastra is an "exact combination of East and West" yet has a "very new color," as per Mukerji. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.