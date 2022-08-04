'Gadar,' 'Koi... Mil Gaya' actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies at 67
In another blow to the Indian film industry, yet another noted actor has bid us adieu. Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who was a pivotal part of numerous noteworthy films such as Gadar and Koi... Mil Gaya, passed away on Wednesday. He was 67. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from a heart ailment and undergoing treatment in his hometown Lucknow, where he breathed his last.
As per The Indian Express, the 67-year-old had suffered a heart attack some time ago and, as a result, had shifted to Lucknow to recuperate and recover. Chaturvedi's son-in-law, Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the upsetting news on Facebook, and called him the "best father" who loved Ashish like "a son, not just a son-in-law." Soon, condolences from fans and Chaturvedi's industry colleagues started pouring in.
Chaturvedi's demise sent shockwaves across the industry, particularly since his work spanned several decades and touched generations. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared Chaturvedi's photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, "RIP Mithileshji." The duo had worked together in Mehta's acclaimed web series Scam 1992. Several fans also took to social media to mourn the actor's passing and wish strength to the bereaved family.
The thespian was seen in numerous Bollywood films such as My Friend Pinto, Ready, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, among others. He had also made a mark for himself in theater circles, as well as on television, having appeared in shows like Neeli Chatri Waale and Kayamath. His last onscreen appearance was in Amazon Prime Video's Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan.
Despite his age-related ailments, Chaturvedi wasn't the one to sit idle. Per reports, he was working on a few projects that now, unfortunately, will remain incomplete. This included Neeraj Singh and Shraddha Srivastava's Banchhada- Journey of a Prostitute. While Rahat Khan's Fiza Mein Tapish is currently in the post-production stage, he reportedly signed a web series titled Talli Jodi alongside Manini De (CID, Krrish).