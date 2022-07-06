Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Charting Kartik Aaryan's fees for advertisements to blockbuster films

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 06, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Tracing Kartik Aaryan's pay graph through the years.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly a self-made superstar. At 31, he has already established himself as one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry. Hailing from Gwalior, Aaryan had a humble beginning which turned into a gigantic success with every film he signed. With a current net worth of Rs. 36cr to Rs. 40cr, we trace the actor's pay graph.

Advertisement Aaryan earned Rs. 13K from his first acting gig

In an interview with GQ magazine, Aaryan revealed the first salary he earned while he was pursuing a degree in engineering in Navi Mumbai. He reportedly earned Rs. 13,000 (post TDS deductions) for an advertisement gig that he did for the children's channel Nickelodeon. He now endorses brands like Doritos, Veet Men, Manyavar, and Boat Speakers, which pay him around Rs. 15L per ad!

Debut How much did Aaryan earn for his first film?

The Shehzada actor first made a brief appearance in the film Action Replayy back in 2010. Later, Aaryan marked his debut as a lead star in the Luv Ranjan directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which came out in 2011. This hit comedy co-featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Divyendu, and Sonnalli Seygall, among others. Aaryan was reportedly paid Rs. 1.25L for his role in this.

Films 'Kartik has bounced to the big league in no time'

Coming to his more recent films, Aaryan had reportedly earned Rs. 20cr for Ram Madhvani's film Dhamaka. He had a 10-day job for the film's shooting. A trade analyst once told SpotboyE, "Kartik has bounced to the big league in no time at all, and that too when his initial films Akash Vani, Kanchi, and Guest in London were super-flops."

Current Aaryan to celebrate 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success with Europe trip

For his recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaryan was paid a whopping amount of Rs. 15cr, Times Now reported. His film raked in Rs. 215cr in India and another Rs. 43cr from the international markets. To celebrate his film's success, the actor is taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team, including the managers, stylists, his spot boy, and security, for a week-long trip to Europe!