'Suriya 41' is not shelved! Suriya confirms with BTS image

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 26, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Tentatively titled 'Suriya 41,' this upcoming film will mark Suriya's reunion with Bala.

It was announced in March this year that Tamil actor Suriya will be collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Bala for a project tentatively titled Suriya 41. Shortly after that, rumors surfaced that the makers have decided to call it off. However, Suriya has now cleared the air by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture with Bala, captioning it: "Waiting to be back on sets...!! #Suriya41." Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

This upcoming project marks Bala's fourth collaboration with Suriya.

They earlier joined hands for Suriya's breakthrough film Nandha (2001) and the National Film Awards-winning movie Pithamagan (2003).

Apart from these, Suriya made a cameo appearance in Bala's Avan Ivan (2011).

And now, the duo is collaborating again after 11 years.

It makes this film an important one for both of them.

Details Krithi Shetty is onboard to play female lead

It was announced in April this year that Suriya 41 will have Telugu actor Krithi Shetty as the co-lead. Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju has been roped in to play a key supporting role. Though the exact roles have not been revealed yet, it is reported that Suriya will play a dual role out of which, one will be deaf and the other mute.

Information GV Prakash Kumar will compose music for 'Suriya 41'

GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the music for the movie. To recall, Kumar has collaborated with Suriya in Soorarai Pottru in the past. And, all the songs in the 2020 film had turned out to be hit. V Mayapandi is the art director, Sathish Suriya will do the edits, and Balasubramaniem will handle the camera work in the project.

Updates Suriya is busy with multiple ventures

Separately, Suriya and his wife, actor Jyotika are bankrolling the Hindi remake of his Sudha Kongara-directorial Soorarai Pottru under their 2D Entertainment banner. Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are the lead actors. On the acting front, Suriya has a film with director Hari titled Aruvaa, a film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivaasal, and a sci-fi drama with director Ravikumar.