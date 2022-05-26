Entertainment

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Kate Moss testifies in Depp's favor

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 26, 2022, 03:36 pm 3 min read

Kate Moss denied Johnny Depp ever pushing her down the stairs.

Taking the stand on Wednesday, Johnny Depp's former girlfriend and model Kate Moss testified in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in the ongoing defamation case. Moss dismissed the rumors that Depp had pushed her down the stairs when the two were dating. The British model was mentioned during the trial when Amber Heard testified that she had heard the pushing rumor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The explosive court case concerning Heard and Depp has been going on for weeks since Depp sued her for $50M.

This took place after Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed.

The trial was supposed to end on May 19, but after more evidence was discovered, the date was changed to May 27 (Friday).

Testimony He didn't push, in fact, Depp came to her aid

Moss appeared via a video call that lasted three minutes. The supermodel informed the Virginia court that she was in a relationship with Depp from 1994 to 1998. When Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew asked her if any incident took place during their vacation at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica, Moss denied it. She, in fact, stated that Depp came to her aid.

Statement When Moss fell, Depp 'carried' her to room

What had happened? "We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said. She screamed due to the pain and Depp "came running back" to help. He "carried" her to the room and also got her medical attention.

Observation Depp's legal team was visibly happy when Heard mentioned Moss

When asked if Depp had, at any point in their relationship, pushed her down the stairs that way, Moss replied, "No." "He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs, no." Heard's attorney declined to cross-examine Moss's testimony. Notably, Depp's legal team seemed visibly happy when Heard had mentioned Moss's name during her testimony. What had she said?

Trial Heard brought up Moss while describing a fight

The Aquaman star mentioned Moss while talking about a fight with Depp where she had punched him to protect her sister, Whitney Henriquez. Heard claimed when Depp swung at her, Henriquez was near a flight of stairs. "In my head, I just instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs," Heard had said. Notably, Heard brought up this rumor in the UK libel case too.