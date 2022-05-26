Entertainment

'1947 August 16': AR Murugadoss to bankroll Gautham Karthik's next

'1947 August 16': AR Murugadoss to bankroll Gautham Karthik's next

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 26, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

'1947 August 16' marks AR Murugadoss' second collaboration with Gowtham Karthik after 'Rangoon.'

Kollywood filmmaker AR Murugadoss has announced his next production with Tamil actor Gautham Karthik in the lead. Directed by Murugadoss' long-term associate NS Ponkumar, the film's title was revealed on Wednesday. The period drama will be called 1947 August 16. The makers also shared a poster revealing Karthik's first look. Murugadoss is bankrolling the project in association with Purple Bull Entertainment.

Context Why does this story matter?

This film marks the reunion of Murugadoss (as a producer) and Karthik after their maiden collaboration, Rangoon (2017).

1947 August 16 also marks Murugadoss' return as a producer.

Also, after his award-winning maiden film Kadal in 2013, none of Karthik's films have clicked, proving to be box office duds.

So, this upcoming film is an important one for his career.

Information Poster of '1947 August 16' gave intense vibes

As mentioned earlier, the makers also shared a poster from the film. The poster featured Karthik intensely looking at something while trying to climb up. Behind him, hundreds of men and women can be seen standing, as if helping him to move forward. Cooku With Comali fame Pugazh, who is on board in a supporting role, was spotted as well.

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here

My next production venture #1947August16. Great privilege in bringing lots of young talents into this wonderful project. All the best guys. Let’s rock it! pic.twitter.com/Svm7WIn8wb — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) May 25, 2022

Quote 'Will stay with you forever once you see it'

Sharing the poster, Murugadoss wrote, "My next production venture #1947August16. Great privilege in bringing lots of young talents into this wonderful project. All the best guys. Let's rock it!" Talking about the film, he told The Times of India, "It's a heart touching piece of work that demanded to be told and heard. This will stay with you forever once you see it."

Details Karthik underwent months of training for this role

Director Ponkumar said that Karthik had started learning the Tirunelveli Tamil dialect for his role in the film. "He started learning Tirunelveli Tamil and body language two months in advance. He also got a tan to suit the mood of the film," Ponkumar added. The film has newcomer Revathy playing Karthik's romantic interest, while Madhusudhan Rao also has a pivotal role.