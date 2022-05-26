Entertainment

TikTok star Amreen Bhat shot dead, 10-year-old nephew sustains injuries

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 26, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

TV artist, TikTok star Amreen Bhat was gunned down by LeT terrorists on Wednesday.

Kashmiri television performer Amreen Bhat was reportedly shot dead by three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists at her home on Wednesday. She was 35. The horrifying incident took place in the Hashoora Chadoora area in central Kashmir. Her 10-year-old nephew, Farhan Zubair was also caught in the attack and sustained injuries. An injured Bhat was rushed to the hospital where the doctors reportedly declared her dead.

Statement Victim was shot dead by terrorists at her home

"At around 1955 [hours], terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted on Wednesday. "She was shifted to a hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm," the tweet further stated.

Twitter Post Read the tweet here

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Information This became second killing in Valley within 24 hours

A police spokesperson informed that the police cordoned off the entire area where the incident took place and a search operation was started. The spokesperson also revealed a case has been registered under the relevant sections of law and an investigation is underway, per reports. The news about Bhat's killing comes a day after terrorists gunned down J&K police officer Saifullah Qadri on Tuesday.

Treatment Nephew is currently stable, recovering

Medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Kanwarjit Singh reportedly said that Bhat was brought dead to the hospital. "She had a bullet shot in her neck," he said. As per reports, Bhat's nephew, Zubair, is currently stable and recovering. Several political parties condemned the attack, calling it "dastardly," nothing that there should be no justification for targeting innocent people.

Twitter Post Omar Abdullah, among others, mourned Bhat's death

Shocked deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat. pic.twitter.com/5I9SsymbD0 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 25, 2022

About Bhat was influential on TikTok, other social media platforms

The 35-year-old was a local TV artist and a singer who uploaded her songs on TikTok and other social media platforms, as per local reports. She also had a substantial fan following on her social media handles. Reports also claim that an investigation is underway and that the police officers are working on establishing the circumstances that led to the heinous crime.