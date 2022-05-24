India

J&K: Police officer, daughter shot at by terrorists in Srinagar

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 24, 2022, 05:58 pm 1 min read

A cop and his daughter were shot at by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police cop was injured on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire at him in Srinagar's Soura area. The police officer's condition is reportedly critical and his daughter was also injured in the attack. "Terrorists fired upon one policeman, Saifullah Qadri in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured," the Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Twitter Post Kashmir Zone Police confirms attack

Terrorist fired upon one policeman Saifullah Qadri S/o Mohd Syed Qadri, R/o Malik Saab, in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 24, 2022