J&K: Six terrorists, including two Pakistanis, killed in separate encounters

The encounters took place at Anantnag's Nowgam and Mirhama village in the Kulgam district.

Six terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were reportedly killed in two separate encounters with security forces on Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir. The consecutive encounters took place at Anantnag's Nowgam and Mirhama village in the neighboring Kulgam district. Reportedly, an exchange of fire broke out as the security forces launched anti-terror operations in these two places. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The security forces have been intensifying anti-terror operations in J&K following a spike in terror activities in the union territory. These encounters came after Kashmir had witnessed a spurt in terror activities, targeting innocent civilians and non-locals living in the UT. The latest encounters are significant as they indicate the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the insurgency in Kashmir.

Details Terrorists were affiliated to JeM: Police

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, all six terrorists were affiliated to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). "Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (two) Pakistani and (two) local terrorists," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir. "Identification of other two terrorists is being ascertained," he said, adding it is a "big success for us."

First encounter One policeman injured in Anantnag encounter

The first encounter broke out at Anantnag's Nowgam when security forces launched a cordon and search operation acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists. In the initial firing, one police personnel was also injured, the police said. However, in the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists—one of them was a Pakistani national—were neutralized by the security forces, the police added.

Kulgam gunfight Three terrorists killed in Kulgam

Following the Anantnag encounter, security forces launched another cordon and search operation at Kulgam's Mirhama area. While the security forces were conducting searches, they were fired upon by the hiding terrorists. In the retaliatory firing by the forces, three terrorists were killed in a brief encounter. The police said they suspected the presence of another terrorist in the area.