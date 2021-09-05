Pakistan: Suicide attack kills 3 in Quetta; TTP claims responsibility

The suicide attack took place near a Pakistani Frontier Corps check post on Quetta-Mastung Road.

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up in Pakistan's Quetta on Sunday, killing at least three and injuring 20 others. The attack took place near a Pakistani Frontier Corps check post on Quetta-Mastung Road, roughly 25 kilometers south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. Reportedly, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack. Here are more details.

Details

18 of 20 injured were security officials; casualties could rise

The police said a suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into the vehicle of a law enforcement agency at the check post. Quetta's Deputy Inspector General Azhar Akram said 18 out of 20 injured were security officials, and two were bystanders, the Dawn reported. Akram added that the number of casualties could rise further. Notably, all three killed in the attack were paramilitary guards.

PM

Pakistan PM condemns attack; suspects foreign hand

Condemning the attack, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said, "My condolences go to...the families of the martyrs...prayers for the recovery of the injured." Hinting at the involvement of foreign power, Khan added, "Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs." Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari went further and blamed the Indian intelligence agency R&AW for the attack.

Quote

Balochistan Home Minster seeks report on the attack

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has reportedly asked the authorities to file a report on the attack. "Security forces have given countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The whole nation is indebted to the martyrs. We are fighting the terrorists with our full strength and will continue to do so. These violent attacks will not lower the morale of the forces."

Balochistan

Balochistan witnessing rise in violence

Notably, violence has been rising in Pakistan's Balochistan region of late. Less than two weeks ago, three Pakistani personnel died, and many were injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in Balochistan's Ziarat. On August 22, a Pakistani captain died, and two soldiers were injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in the Gichik area.