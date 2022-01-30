India

Top JeM commander among 5 terrorists killed in J&K

Written by Saptak Datta Jan 30, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) killed five terrorists overnight in two separate encounters in the Budgam and Pulwama regions, said the J&K police on Sunday. The slain terrorists were affiliated to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar. Top JeM commander Zahid Wani was among the terrorists who were gunned down.

Context Why does it matter?

The encounters came as a major success for the security forces a day after a policeman was killed by terrorists in Hassanpora Bijbhera in South Kashmir.

So far in January, a total of 21 terrorists have been eliminated in 11 encounters, including eight from Pakistan, Vijay Kumar said.

Quote One foreign terrorist killed in Pulwama: J&K police

"2 operations were launched during the night at Charareshrif in district Budgam and at Naira in district Pulwama," tweeted the J&K police. It further said that both the encounters concluded with the killing of "01 terrorist in Budgam and 4 in Pulwama including two top JEM Commanders Zahid Wani and an Foreign terrorist from Pakistan" (sic).

Location Where did the encounter take place?

An encounter between militants and security forces broke out in the Naira area of Pulwama on Saturday evening, according to Kashmir Zone Police. On the same day, a separate encounter in the Charar-i-Sharief area of central Kashmir's Budgam district resulted in the death of one LeT terrorist. The police said that incriminating materials were recovered from both encounter sites.

Twitter Post Big success for us: Kashmir Zone Police

05 #terrorists of #Pakistan sponsored proscribed #terror outfits LeT JeM killed in dual #encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big #success for us: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 30, 2022

Related news A police officer was killed on Saturday

Several unidentified gunmen ambushed head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie, 53, near his residence in Hassanpora Bijbhera of Anantnag on Saturday. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. "His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain. The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family," J&K L-G Manoj Sinha tweeted after the incident.

Information Who are LeT and JeM?

Since 1993, the LeT has carried out multiple terrorist attacks against army and civilian targets, including the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 164 people and injured hundreds more. JeM has close ties with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. JeM and LeT were linked to the attack on the Parliament on December 13, 2001, which killed nine people and injured 18.