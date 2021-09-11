National Conference leader TS Wazir cremated in Jammu

TS Wazir, a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Thursday

Thousands of people including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday attended the last rites of prominent National Conference leader TS Wazir in Jammu as various organizations demanded a CBI probe into his murder in Delhi. Wazir, 67, a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Thursday.

Information

Investigation was transferred to Delhi police's Crime Branch

Police is looking for two suspected persons who are believed to be behind his assassination. A case of murder was registered in the matter and the investigation was transferred to Delhi police's Crime Branch with the force's Special Cell to assist it.

TS Wazir

He was chairman of All J-K Transport Welfare Association

As the body of the deceased reached his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu from Delhi, thousands of mourners turned up to pay their last respects to the deceased. Wazir was a leading transporter who was also the chairman of All J-K Transport Welfare Association and Jammu District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC). National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana also attended the funeral.

Funeral

Leaders from BJP, Congress also attended the funeral

Moreover, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Congress, and former minister Raman Bhalla were also present at the funeral. Abdullah was seen consoling the bereaved family of the deceased including his wife and son who were in Canada and returned after the news of Wazir's death.

Quote

National Conference has lost public-spirited leader: Rana

"Wazir was a leader with qualities of heart and mind, who served the people in his different capacities. With his death, the National Conference has lost a public-spirited leader and the vacuum created will be difficult to fill," Rana said.

Background

His highly decomposed body was found in a Delhi flat

Wazir reached Delhi on September 2 and was scheduled to leave for Canada to visit his son. However, his highly decomposed body with his head wrapped in a plastic bag was found in the washroom of the flat after his family approached police to know his whereabouts. The body was taken to Shashtri Nagar cremation ground in a procession and was consigned to flames.

Information

Case has been registered under IPC Section 302

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by Delhi police under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (Murder). Transporters and several Sikh organizations including Jammu DGPC have demanded a CBI probe into the killing of Wazir.