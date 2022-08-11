Entertainment

Happy birthday, Suniel Shetty! Looking at his best comic roles

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 11, 2022, 10:09 am 2 min read

Suniel Shetty turned 61 on Thursday. Happy birthday!

Suniel Shetty has had a phenomenal run in Bollywood—from establishing himself as an action hero in the '90s to staying relevant even today—Anna has earned a cult-like following. Most distinctively, he didn't shy away from reinventing himself and shattered his stereotyped tough, muscular, action-hero image, and successfully forayed into comedy. On his 61st birthday, we take a look at his four memorable comedy films.

#1 'Hera Pheri'

Priyadarshan's cult classic Hera Pheri gifted a different avatar to its protagonists, and even 22 years after its release, Baburao, Shyam, and Raju are etched in the minds of pop culture enthusiasts. The film juxtaposed serious themes with situational and slapstick comedy and it unfailingly clicked each time. There are selected films where the entire cast shines bright and this is one of them.

#2 'De Dana Dan'

The re-watch value of De Dana Dan is second to none. A classic comic caper, this multistarrer, too, was directed by the comedy genre's frontrunner: Priyadarshan. A comedy of errors that makes you laugh till the point that your stomach hurts, Shetty delivered a memorable performance as the helpless but hilarious Ram and his camaraderie with Akshay Kumar is one to remember for ages.

#3 'Deewane Huye Paagal'

Deewane Huye Paagal is an entertaining, wild ride, filled with several punches and guffaws one after the other. Though a love story at its core, this Vikram Bhatt directorial deserves a distinct position in Shetty's comedy oeuvre due to his role of Sanju, a crippled man, hopelessly in love with Natasha (Rimi Sen). Watch out for Shetty's endless rib-tickling scenes with frequent co-actor Kumar.

#4 'One Two Three'

This 2008 comedy flick is reportedly inspired by the 1992 film Blame It on the Bellboy. The film brought back Shetty's jodi with comic maestro Paresh Rawal, and they are joined by Tusshar Kapoor. The plot revolved around the confusion that erupts when three men, who share the same name, find themselves in the same hotel. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.