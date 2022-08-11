Entertainment

5 noted films and shows leaving Netflix India in August

5 noted films and shows leaving Netflix India in August

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 11, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Watch these titles before they leave Netflix India!

Netflix is a seemingly endless treasure trove of content. From reality shows to documentaries and films to binge-worthy dramas, the streamer prides itself on the presence of multiple intriguing titles in its arsenal. Naturally, most titles come with an expiry date and leave the OTT giant after a point. Here are five titles nearing the end of their run on Netflix India in August.

#1 'Ojos in d' House'

It always makes for a gleeful experience to watch the lives of the rich! Nigerian sitcom Ojos in d' House plays with this idea and chronicles the life of a newly rich family that goes from being middle class to belonging to the upper echelon of society overnight. Naturally, laughter ensues. The 13-episode-series was released in 2013 and will leave Netflix on August 21.

#2 'For Here Or To Go?'

If you are a fan of Ali Fazal, you may have seen this 2015 flick. And if you haven't, now is the time. The film follows Vivek Pandit (Fazal), who finds himself at the crossroads, stuck between settling in America or returning to India. The movie co-stars Omi Vaidya and Rajit Kapur. For Here Or To Go? will leave the streamer on August 14.

#3 'My Teacher, My Obsession'

A movie you might have watched if fast-paced, expeditious thrillers are your staple diet, My Teacher My Obsession will no longer be available on Netflix India post-August 14. A forbidden tale of romance between a teacher and a student, the 2018 film was helmed by Damian Romay (A Taste of Christmas). Lucy Loken, Rusty Joiner, and Laura Bilgeri played the lead roles.

#4 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

And now, for the reality TV show enthusiasts. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will retire from the OTT giant on August 16, which means you still have a few days to catch up on the lives of women who belong to the creme-de-la-creme section of society. Back home, Netflix India's Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives is modeled on this show.

#5 'The Outcasts'

The clock is ticking for The Outcasts, which will bid adieu to Netflix India on August 13. A film that may cater well to the fans of Riverdale, The Vampire Dairies, and 13 Reasons Why, this 2017 release is adorned by actors such as Victoria Justice, Eden Sher, and Ashley Rickards. A goofy teen comedy, it makes for a perfect lazy Sunday afternoon watch!