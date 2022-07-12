Entertainment

Theater stops 'Rocketry' midway; Madhavan urges fans to stay calm

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 12, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' hit the theaters on July 1.

Actor R Madhavan has responded after fans shared video clips complaining that a theater in Kolkata stopped the screening of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect midway. Sharing the video, Maddy urged his fans to stay calm, noting that there must have been a reason behind the incident. Fans claimed the film was stopped for about 45 minutes and no explanation was given by the management.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marked the directorial debut of Madhavan. In the film, he played the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The film is based on the life of the scientist who was falsely charged with spying in 1994.

It hit the theaters on July 1.

The film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

A fan tagged the actor and tweeted about the incident saying, "Why did INOX stop the show on your own during the #RocketryTheFilm movie? @ActorMadhavan." Sharing the tweet, Madhavan wrote, "There must have been a genuine reason and cause. Please do be calm and show some love people. Humble request. The show will be in soon. All the love (sic)."

There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love 🚀🚀🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/MPPMh6e9b3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 10, 2022

In another clip, fans alleged that they missed the climax because of the glitch. Some even stated that the theater management asked them to wait outside for a refund. The videos shared by fans showed heated arguments between fans and the management. "Couldn't even watch the climax of this film due to INOX's mistake. Even they did not refund the money," a viewer tweeted.

Meanwhile, Madhavan had revealed recently that Rocketry will not be released on OTT anytime soon. Responding to a fan's query about the film's OTT debut, the 3 Idiots actor had commented on it. The fan had tweeted, "Madhavan sir, are you planning to release it on OTT for lazy bums like me?" In a crisp response, the actor replied, "Nope not now."