'Rocketry' box office collection: Examining R Madhavan directorial's performance

Jul 01, 2022

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' hit the big screens on Friday.

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the big screens amidst huge anticipation on Friday. And the early predictions of the film's box office collections have started surfacing. Accordingly, it is anticipated that the film will largely benefit from word-of-mouth promotions. Trade analysts guess that Rocketry might turn out to be a successful venture like The Kashmir Files, which also benefited from word-of-mouth advertising.

Context Why does this story matter?

Besides helming the project, Madhavan has also produced, written, and played the lead role in Rocketry.

So, this film is special to him for more reasons than one.

It is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, who was falsely accused of being a spy.

It has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English, and Malayalam.

Details Will 'Rocketry' follow 'The Kashmir Files' success story?

According to The Indian Express, trade analyst Girish Johar anticipated that Rocketry is "bending towards a niche audience, and it might not be a hardcore commercial film." Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that Rocketry will find traction across India. Comparing it with The Kashmir Files, Rathi added that it may not debut with massive numbers, but will eventually pull the crowd after audience reviews.

Anticipation What could be 'Rocketry's opening day collection?

Johar told News18 that Rocketry might touch Rs. 1cr in the Hindi belt on its opening day, while its competitor Rashtra Kavach Om starring Aditya Roy Kapur will collect Rs. 2-3cr. Trade analyst Atul Mohan, however, said that both films are likely to see similar audience turnout. He added that the movies will make smaller businesses at the box office.

Updates How are other recent films set to perform?

Meanwhile, as per Box Office Worldwide's estimates, Anime Jujutsu Kaisen will mint Rs. 1.75cr while Jug Jugg Jeeyo's potential collection on Friday will be Rs. 1.65cr. Roy Kapoor's Rashtra Kavach Om will collect Rs. 90 lakh. Minions: The Rise of Gru, which also hit the screens on Friday, is expected to collect Rs. 75 lakh, while Rocketry will mint Rs. 55 lakh.