Mahhi Vij's cook allegedly threatened to kill her; FIR filed

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 01, 2022, 04:36 pm

Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali received death threats from cook. (Photo credit: Instagram/@mahhivij)

Television's popular power couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali filed a First Information Report (FIR) against their temporary cook on Thursday. Vij spoke about the incident on Twitter where she wrote that she received threatening abuses and messages from the cook. She deleted the tweets later on. The Balika Vadhu actor spoke to ETimes and revealed details about the incident. Here's what unfolded.

Threat Cook demanded full pay before getting fired, threatened actor couple

Vij told ETimes that their nanny allegedly caught the cook stealing from them. She claimed that the cook got drunk and started to abuse the couple when they tried to settle his pay and fire him. "The cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason, he said '200 Bihari laake khada kar dunga (Will bring 200 Bihari people)'."

Fear 'What if he stabs me? What's the point then?'

Further, Vij informed that the cook harassed her by using obscene language. "What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What's the point then?" said the Aparichithan actor. "I am scared for my family's safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?"

Deleted tweets Vij voiced frustration over cook about to receive bail

After the incident, Vij took to Twitter and wrote, "Scared for my and my daughter's life. Police and Jay (Bhanushali) caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us." "Wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna (protest after we are dead) he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe (will stab you with a knife) (sic)."

Statement 'Didn't know he will turn out to be this'

Vij revealed that they had got the cook based on a friend's recommendation and he pleaded with the couple to hire him for his family's sake. "He asked for payment which was out of our budget but then agreed to what we wanted to pay. He said he has family and kids. Didn't know he will turn out to be this," she stated.